Revenue: AMAC to sue residents conniving to defraud council

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, has announced plans to pursue legal action against residents alongside revenue collectors who connive to defraud the Area Council.

Addressing a briefing yesterday in Abuja, Maikalangu urged those owing tenement rates since 2021 to settle their bills to avoid legal repercussions.

He further charged the residents of AMAC for more cooperation in the discharge their civic responsibility by promptly paying their revenue/taxes/levies to designated AMAC accounts.

“For those that will try to evade the taxes, the council has no other option other than institute a legal action on any defaulter who refuses to comply with this measure.

“On the issue of tenement rates, I want to advise those that have not paid their bill since 2021 till date to go and pay to avoid legal action.

“I also want to inform those that paid into a wrong account or paid to your accomplices, or paid cash. It is assumed that you have not paid at all and you will pay twice.”

Additionally, Maikalangu emphasized the council’s commitment to digitizing its revenue collection system to combat fraudulent activities, even as he warned against paying cash to unauthorized collectors and assured residents of rigorous enforcement against tax evasion.

“We are trying to come up with a method so that you will not see any AMAC revenue collector standing on the road. This is because we are living in the city, so we need to do things in a digital way. By the grace of God, I am assuring you that before the end of the year, you will not see any AMAC revenue collector standing on the road.”

Maikalangu added that the council has adopted a very severe measure to curb the excesses of these tax evaders, adding that the council would give residents the opportunity to voluntarily go and pay their levies and taxes that they did not pay from 2021 till date.

“Let me reemphasize that the general public are advised not to pay cash to any Technical Partner or their representative to avoid paying to illegal revenue collectors.

“I want to inform the revenue fraudsters that their days are numbered, the AMAC Revenue Task Force has been authorised to clamp down their activities, apprehend and prosecute them immediately at the nearest mobile court.

“The general public is advised to confirm properly before entering into any business with them. There is no hiding place for illegality as our Revenue Task Force will continue to go round and verify all evidence of payment.”