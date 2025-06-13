Return Nigeria to 1963 Constitution for True Federalism – Pa Reuben Fasoranti

In a bold and timely call to action, Afenifere leader and respected elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has urged the Nigerian government to revisit and reinstate the 1963 Constitution, declaring it as the most suitable framework for ensuring peace, unity, and progress through true federalism.

Speaking from his Akure residence on Democracy Day, the 98-year-old nationalist and advocate of regional autonomy emphasized that Nigeria’s continuous struggles with insecurity, economic imbalance, and political instability are rooted in the centralization of power—something he argues the 1963 Constitution never envisioned.

“The 1963 Constitution recognized our diversity and gave the regions the autonomy to develop at their own pace. It was federalism in action—true federalism. What we operate today is a unitary system disguised as federalism, and it is choking our national development,” Pa Fasoranti said.

The 1963 Constitution, enacted shortly after Nigeria became a republic, granted significant autonomy to the regions—North, West, East, and later the Mid-West—allowing them to control key aspects of governance such as education, policing, resource management, and local economic development, while the federal government retained control over defense, foreign affairs, and immigration.

Pa Fasoranti lamented that Nigeria’s current constitution, enacted in 1999 under military rule, was “imposed without genuine consultation with the people,” adding that it has only deepened ethnic tensions and institutional inefficiencies.

“We must summon the political will to go back to a constitution that respects our federal character. The restructuring of Nigeria is not a threat to unity—it is the only pathway to enduring peace,” he insisted.

The nonagenarian also used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerian youths, civil society groups, and lawmakers to press for constitutional reform, warning that failure to do so will perpetuate the cycles of marginalization and agitation across regions.

“I am speaking not just as an Afenifere leader, but as a Nigerian who has seen the best of our unity and the worst of our divisions. The answer is not secession or violence, it is in renegotiating our union on the terms that brought us together in 1960 and 1963,” he said.

Fasoranti’s call has already stirred conversation across political and civic platforms. While some leaders have echoed his sentiments, others caution against the complexity of constitutional overhaul. Nonetheless, the elder statesman’s statement adds renewed urgency to long-standing demands for restructuring.

As Nigeria marks another Democracy Day, Pa Fasoranti’s voice resounds with the gravitas of history and the clarity of foresight—reminding the nation that its unity must be anchored on justice, equity, and a constitution that truly reflects its federating realities.