Retired soldier, Olakulehin to be crowned next Olubadan

… Oba Lekan Balogun laid to rest amid tributes

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

After the interment of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Friday, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is set to become the new Olubadan of Ibadanland as the 43rd monarch of the ancient town.

The new Olubadan-to-be is a former military man and a lawmaker-elect who hails from the same Ibadan North East Local Government Area as the deceased monarch.

Saturday Times found out that in spite of being unassuming and acting behind the scene, he has been one of the most active members of the Olubadan-In-Council. He hails from the Okugbaja family of Ita Baale area of Ibadan.

He was reported to have become Mogaji in 1983 and silently started climbing the Olubadan chieftaincy ladder in 1986.

A devout Christian, he is an ex-service man; he was said to have served in the Nigerian Army before 1992 when he contested for a position in the House of Representatives under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Third Republic and won the election.

READ ALSO: Delta Assembly passes Persons Living With Disability…

The military interregnum deterred him from serving in that capacity.

He was also chairman, Ibadan South-East (Mapo). He was said to be the owner of Olakulehin Printing Press; he is also said to own a prosperous bakery in the town.

He is a devout Christian and married with children.

Oba Balogun died a few days after the celebration of his two years on the throne. He has been described as one of the educated and referred Olubadan in recent times.

Meanwhile, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, who announced the passage of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun, had made an announcement in a statement, stating that Olubadan Balogun, joined his ancestors late Thursday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Governor Makinde described Oba Dr. Balogun as an epitome of royal excellence and a great achiever, who made great marks on Ibadanland in just a little over two years of his reign.

He expressed his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased monarch.

“With total submission to the will of God, I announce the passing unto glory of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“A mighty Iroko has fallen; Oba Dr. Balogun has joined the ancestors.

“In Kabiyesi, Ibadanland had a cosmopolitan and well-experienced Olubadan, who made indelible marks on the sands of history and achieved greatly within a short while.

“On behalf of the Government and good People of Oyo State, I condole with the immediate family of the Oba Dr. Balogun, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland. It is my prayer that God grants repose to the soul of our late monarchm,” he Sid in a statement by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, his Special Adviser (Media).

Also, the Ikolaba Oubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Tslim Folarin, commiserated with Ibadan people and the Olubadan-In-Council and the state government over the demise of the late Oba.

He stated this in a statement by his media aide, Comrade Y.S.O. Olaniyi, on Friday.

Folarin said the demise of the monarch was a great loss, not only to Ibadanland, but also to the entire Oyo State, adding that his erudite rulership in the short time would be missed.

In the same way, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) declared that Ibadan witnessed many developmental projects during the reign of the late Oba Mahood Balogun.

The organisation made the declaration via a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

CCII, the umbrella body of all indigenes of Ibadan, said many developmental projects were executed during the two-year reign of the Ali-Iwo-born monarch.

In the statement issued by its President-General, Mr. Sulaimon Ajeniyi Ajewole, a lawyer, the organisaion sympathised with the people of Ali-Iwo compound and all indigenes of the ancient city over the passage of the monarch.

“We in CCII received the news of the passage of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun Ali Okunmade II with shock.

“We use this medium to sympathise with the indigenes of Ali-Iwo compound and entire indigenes and residents of Ibadan over the passage of our traditional ruler.

“It is on record that Ibadan witnessed many tremendous developmental projects during the two-year reign of Oba Balogun.

“Coincidentally, Oba Balogun died during the Ramadan fast. It is our belief that Almighty Allah will accept his coming. We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive him and count him among the people who will enter Aljanah Firdaus,” he said.

The president condoled with the family of the Olubadan, the government of Oyo State, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council, and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State “over this gaping loss”.

He, however, called on those mourning to take solace in what he described as “the immortal legacies of the Olubadan”.

Tinubu said the Olubadan lives eternally in his good deeds and in the memories of everyone touched by the majesty of his essence.