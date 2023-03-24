Retired Army Major accuses politician of masterminding election violence in Delta

BY NOSA AKENZUA

A retired Army Major, John Oudley Ovwufeti, has taken a swipe at business mogul and Nigerian Politician of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, accusing him of allegedly sponsoring thugs to disorganise last Saturday’s elections in Delta Central Senatorial district.

Oudley alleged that thugs scattered and destroyed Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS machines and confiscated other electoral materials during March 18, 2023: Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in Evwreni.

Oudley who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Thursday, further accused Emerhor of using thugs led by on Marcus and Adelabu to beat up and wound peaceful electorates and INEC Officials, alleging that the Emerhor’s thugs, were in the company of Compromised military men in the area adding that: “Let me tell you something, you have not been on the ground in the politics of Nigeria and of Course, in Evwreni, your town, My assessment is that you are Political financial period.”

Speaking further, Oudley alleged that hitherto, the violence that erupted in Evwreni Community will forever be indelible in the history of Nigeria democracy, adding that politicians are mainly the difficult task for the Nigerian people to over come, especially with a view to ensuring a true democratic process, lamenting that if the abrasive politicking continued with no hope of being destroyed on sight, Nigeria will continue to grope in the dark of no remedy in subsequent elections in Nigeria but in a swift reaction, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor dispelled as untrue adding that Oudley allegations against him were plot of evil activities towards his hard earned good name, business man and a notable politician, warning that he might seek redress in the law court if the allegations are not retracted.