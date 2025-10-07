Retired Air Vice Marshal dies onboard British Airways flight

A retired Nigerian Air Vice Marshal has died onboard a British Airways flight bound for Abuja despite frantic efforts by the crew to save him.

The incident forced the flight, which departed London Heathrow at 11 pm on Sunday, October 5, to divert to El Prat Airport in Barcelona. The aircraft had been scheduled to land in Abuja at 5 am Monday.

It was gathered that the Anambra-born officer, who was terminally ill, was returning home for further treatment before his sudden death midair.

British Airways apologised to traumatised passengers after the emergency landing and announced arrangements for a replacement aircraft to depart Barcelona at 2 pm Monday.

In a message to passengers, the airline said: “We’d like to advise that the replacement aircraft for your flight to Abuja is now on its way. The estimated time of departure from Barcelona is 14:50 local time, with arrival into Abuja expected at approximately 17:45 local time. We understand the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon.”

The replacement flight was later confirmed to have been delayed by 45 minutes, with the new schedule putting arrival in Abuja at 5:45 pm local time.