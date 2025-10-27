Restaurant to employ 10,000 workers in Abuja, CEO revealed 

A US based- Nigerian entrepreneur and owner of “Your Timepiece International Company Limited”, Kerry Kenu has relocated to Abuja, Nigeria after 3 years operating in United States of America.

His restaurant industry “Your Taste” is employing a total of 10,000 workers, the company’s CEO, Mr. Kerry Kenu has revealed.

Mr. Kerry Kenu made the revelations in an interview with newsmen at the end of his company’s re-launch held at World Trade Centre, Abuja on Saturday, emphasizing that the employment process has already began since Wednesday.

“We had our first interview this morning and by 16th of November we’ll start employing the first set of applicants”, he said.

“We had a re-launch. Our company has been based in the U.S. I’ve done our operation in the U.S. since 2022. Now we have to bring it back to Nigeria and we have a re-launch today. And also a pre-launch of our restaurant, the Your Taste Restaurant, to be opened on the 29th of November this year.

“Now the restaurant is meant to employ over 10,000 Nigerians through innovation. And we also have a business and operational hub. So this will also help Nigerians because we are guaranteeing direct employment of over 10,000 Nigerians”, he said..

According to the CEO, Nigerians of all category, aged between 20 to 50 years would be eligible for employment on a permanent staff bases.

“Now, the way our structure is going to be, we are going to have both adhoc and permanent staff.

According to him, aside creating employment and workforce going to be generated, an average Nigerians stand to benefit from the business development already existing.

“Yeah, basically, for now we are doing business development for the already existing business. We put our expertise to ensure that the already existing business benefits. We also have the resource training.

The resource training is to teach Nigerian skills, practical skills that can help in everyday skills that can employ and average Nigerians.

He also has plan and intend to expand this company beyond the shore of Abuja because of the very expensive nature of the city to average Nigerians.

“Yes, I am use to Abuja’s setting. I stayed in Abuja for a while, but once we set up our structure we’ll have the right resources to be able to expand to other locations in Nigeria”, he stated.