Respect other people’s culture, NYSC DG admonishes Corps Members

By Ukpono Ukpong

Corps Members have been warned to respect the cultural beliefs of their respective host communities and cohabit peacefully with them.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, stated this while addressing Corps Members in Bauchi State Orientation Camp in Wailo and Plateau State Temporary Orientation Camp, Doi-Du in Jos South Local Government.

He said every region in Nigeria is blessed with diverse cultural values, hence the need to learn, understand, and imbibe other people’s culture, adding that none is superior to another.

He also warned the Corps members against improper dressing, especially while in NYSC uniforms. He added that as graduates, they should dress modestly to earn respect.

“As much as possible, learn the language of your hosts and familiarize yourselves with them. Don’t disrespect the culture of your hosts. Anywhere you find yourselves, be prepared to serve.” He said.

The NYSC Bauchi State Coordinator, Mrs Rifkatu Daniel Yakubu, in her camp situation report, said a total of 1,600 Corps Members comprising 717 males and 883 females were registered.

She added that all the Corps participants have demonstrated a high sense of discipline, patriotism, and zeal towards the realization of the objectives of the Orientation Course.

Similarly, the NYSC Plateau State Coordinator, Mr Jonathan Yavala, informed General Nafiu that 1,301 Corps Members made up of 756 males and 545 females have been participating in all camp activities.

“Morning meditation, drills, lectures, SAED training, Man O’ War, cooking and social activities have been going on smoothly,” he said.