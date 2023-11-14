Respect court order, vacate National Secretary seat, PDP stakeholders caution Anyanwu

By Tunde Opalana

Imo State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s election, Senator Sam Anyanwu has been cautioned not to be defiant to court orders restraining him from parading himself as National Secretary of the PDP.

Recall that Anyanwu went into Saturday’s election retaining his position as the PDP’s national scribe despite order from the Enugu High Court ordering him to vacate the seat.

Party stakeholders, Hon. Chibuzor Okafor, former Chairman/CEO of Enugu State Investment Promotion Agency, and Hon. Ogbonna Ugonna, former PDP State Organizing Secretary said it was surprising that Anyanwu surfaced at the Abuja’s PDP national secretariat to resume office.

In a statement signed by both party chieftains which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the party chieftains berated what was described as Senator Anyanwu’s brazen defiance:and illegally resumption as PDP National Secretary amidst judicial warnings.

The statement read “in a riveting and unprecedented twist, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, colloquially known as Sam Daddy, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have flagrantly defied court orders, orchestrating an illicit return to Sam Daddy’s role as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Today’s spectacle unfolded as Sam Daddy audaciously strode into the office, meticulously capturing the act on video, in a stark portrayal of contempt, disregard, disrespect, and disdain for the Nigerian judiciary.

“The Federal Capital Territory High Court, headed by Justice M.M. Adamu, had on the 10th of November 2023, unequivocally issued directives explicitly barring Anyanwu from parading himself as the National Secretary. Additionally, the court prohibited recognition of Anyanwu in this role by the PDP, NWC, NEC, servants, agents, privies, or any other person until the determination of the substantive suit adjourned for a hearing on the 24th of January 2024. Simultaneously, an Enugu high court had earlier restrained him from executing the duties inherent to the National Secretary position.

“Undeterred by these legal constraints, Anyanwu has chosen a path of blatant non-compliance, raising profound questions about his and PDP’s dedication to the sanctity of the rule of law and their willingness to abide by court decisions.

“The audacious nature of this transgression is compounded by the existence of video evidence where Sam Daddy was seen striding into the office of the PDP National Secretary, a visual testament to Anyanwu’s intentional flouting of court orders.

“This footage not only challenges the authority of the judiciary but also casts a foreboding shadow over the foundational principles of justice and legality within the nation.

“Senator Anyanwu’s brazen move injects an intricate layer into the ongoing legal battle, underscoring not only the urgency for a resolution of the substantive suit but also for the PDP to quickly obey the directives of the court and stop this unabashed defiance of court orders.

READ ALSO: Calls for Kyari’s sack unwarranted – Coalition

“The legal arena now grapples with the formidable task of addressing this egregious act of disobedience, as both the PDP and Senator Anyanwu navigate the far-reaching repercussions of their actions across the political and judicial landscapes. The nation watches closely as this high-stakes drama unfolds, testing the resilience of its legal institutions and the integrity of its political processes.”

According to Hon. Chibuzor Okafor and Hon. Ogbonna Ugonna, “this flagrant disobedience of court orders by the PDP and Senator Anyanwu places the party at risk of adverse judicial sanctions. Okafor also stated that the party also risks a political crisis by the NWC’s disregard of the resolution of the South East Zonal Executive Committee, replacing Senator Anyanwu as National Secretary with Rt. Hon. Udeh-Okoye.”