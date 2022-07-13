Resign, if being Nigerian president is tough, HURIWA tells Buhari

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign immediately, if the job is tough for him.

HURIWA said this in a statement on Tuesday, calling on the president to resign to reduce “the damage his crass incompetence and gross dereliction of duty” would cost the country, if he stayed on till May 29th 2023, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

It was reported that Buhari had, during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, described his seven years in office as “tough,” adding that he was “eager to go home.”

This was when he received some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), political leaders and legislators at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

The president had also called on striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members to consider the country’s future generations as the strike stretched into the sixth month.

HURIWA, thus, also faulted the president’s call on ASUU, stating that “the administration bears the largest chunk of the blame for totally abandoning public tertiary institutions, because the children of the president, governors, senators, ministers and heads of government agencies are all schooling in foreign educational institutions.

“There is also the ugly scenario that wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly lived in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, for the better part of the last seven years of the current administration of her husband.

“Following the admission by President Buhari that the Presidency is tough and that he is eager to go, a call has gone to President Buhari from HURIWA to be honest enough to resign now, to minimise the damage his crass incompetence and gross dereliction of duty would cost the country if he stayed on till May 29th 2023.”

HURIWA admonished the president to be a statesman by tendering his resignation from office now, “to stave off greater disasters that await the nation should his rudderless government persist in its infamy, impunity and lawlessness.

