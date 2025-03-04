Resign from APC govt or be expelled, pressure group warns Wike

By Tunde Opalana

A pressure group known as the Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warned the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike to resign his appointment in the President Bola Tonight bu – led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration or risked being expelled from the party.

Barr. Obinna Nwachukwu, who is the Protem National Coordinator, CPDP on Monday in a statement made available to the media traced the protracted crisis to activities of agents of disability planted in the party by the ruling All progressives Congress.

This is as the Conference tasked stakeholders of the main opposition party to save it from imminent collapse by taking proactive steps in the larger interest of the PDP. It submitted that it was time for all leaders, stakeholders, members and supporters of the PDP across the country to stand up for the party.

Nwachukwu, in the statement said to start with, the Conference demanded “that all professed members of the PDP who had taken up appointments at any level in the APC administration, with particular reference to the former Governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike to immediately resign their positions in the APC government or be expelled from the PDP.

“The Conference finds it incongruous and unexplainable that an individual who claims to be a leading member of the PDP as a opposition party is at the same time serving as a top cabinet minister in the APC administration; propagating, promoting and defending the policies and programmes of the ruling party, professing loyalty to the APC administration and even openly endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027 against the ambition, objective and aspiration of the PDP.

“The position of the FCT minister portrays our party as sharing in the failed APC administration thereby emboldening other party members towards anti-party activities.

“It is instructive to state that the PDP and the APC, in outlook, philosophy and operational policies represent two distinct parallel lines that cannot meet; the PDP being a people-based political party while the APC remains a repressive anti-people contraption designed to serve the benefit of a few. It is therefore incumbent on the FCT minister to choose between the PDP and the APC administration.

The CPDP lamented the hemorrhaging of the party at a crucial moment in the life of the nation when Nigerians look up to the PDP for alternative governance.

Nwachukwu in the statement said “as professionals and patriotic members of the PDP, we can no longer continue to fold our hands while some professed members of our party, most of whom are known agents, including those who had taken up positions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, are brazenly engaged in actions and utterances that are capable of crippling the PDP and enabling the APC foist a one-party State on our nation.

“These individuals are attempting to set themselves above the party, barefacedly denigrating all organs of the PDP, stoking disagreements in our structures, instituting damaging litigations, procuring injurious judicial pronouncements while boisterously making caustic and inciting utterances which breed confusion, undercut the fabrics of our great party and tend to destroy its capacity to contest elections.

“Today our party is dangerously hemorrhaging and being weakened from carrying out its role as a viable opposition party which Nigerians are relying on to rescue our nation from the predatory grip of the APC.”

The body urged all PDP members to set aside personal, group or sectional interest and put the party’s constitution, governing principles, core values and interest of Nigerians above every other consideration.

The Conference also demanded that the National Working Committee of the PDP to immediately set the path for the reinvigorating of the party by ensuring that it convenes the much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 13th March, 2025.

“This will give party members the much-desired sense of direction on issues confronting the party,” it added.