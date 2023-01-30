Residents defy environmental sanitation order, besiege banks, filling stations in Delta

BY NOSA AKENZUA

Most residents of Warri South, Asaba, and Uvwie Local Government Areas defied Delta State Government’s movement restriction order in the last environmental exercise.

No thanks to the prevailing problems of change of old currency, acute fuel scarcity and hike in the price of fuel.

Most business premises were closed but there was no restriction of movements in both local government areas.

Consequently compliance was very low as customers besieged banks in their numbers for change of their old currency.

While consumers of fuel, particularly commuters, were seen in long queues battling for the purchase of fuel even at very exorbitant prices.

Customers were seen struggling for spaces at the gates of banks located in Enerhen Junction to Urhobo College area in Effurun Uvwie Local Government Area.

Banks in Airport Road in Ugberikoko and Ugboreke areas, as well as Okumagba Estate areas witnessed the same scenario.

There was no government environmental sanitation officers seen enforcing the compliance.

The President of Okere Urhobo Development Movement, Comrade Brume Eyekpimi, who spoke to our Correspondent, described the plights of residents as the height of irresponsibility on the parts of the authorities concerned.

He lamented that residents had suffered untold hardship in the midst of plenty.

Another respondent, Madam Omamode Eganase, spoke in the same vein, “This is a silent war against the masses by government,” she added.

