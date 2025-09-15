Resident doctors suspend warning strike after FG assurances

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its five-day warning strike, just two days after it began.

The suspension was announced in an official statement signed by NARD’s National President, Dr Tope Osundara; Secretary-General, Dr Odunbaku Oluwasola; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Amobi Omoha.

According to the statement, the decision followed assurances from the Federal Government to address the association’s key demands.

“Recall that our association embarked on a five-day warning strike on Sept. 12.

“Following the Federal Government’s commitment to address the issues outlined in our strike communiqué, along with the commencement of payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to members who were previously owed.

“The Association convened a virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting on Saturday,” the statement read.

The association explained that after due deliberations, and in consideration of the plight of Nigerians facing healthcare challenges amid economic hardship, the National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to suspend the strike effective Sunday.

It said the suspension allowed the government a two-week window to fully implement the demands outlined in the association’s communiqué.

NARD also called on the Oyo State Government to comply with the 15-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State branch.

The association urged action on persistent issues affecting doctors at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

“Failure to do so will compel the National Officers’ Committee (NOC) of NARD to direct all members in Oyo State to embark on an indefinite solidarity strike,” the statement warned.

The association further urged other state governments to urgently address the welfare challenges facing resident doctors in their respective states.

“In line with the NEC resolution, members in state tertiary hospitals are empowered to continue their industrial action until their respective governments demonstrate a genuine commitment to resolving their concerns,” the statement added.

NARD reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with all levels of government to achieve a healthier Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resident doctors began the strike to press for improved welfare, better working conditions, and the resolution of persistent challenges in the health sector.

In recent years, NARD has frequently resorted to industrial action to demand the payment of MRTF arrears, increased hazard allowances, replacement of exited doctors, and improved hospital infrastructure nationwide.

The current suspension is described as a temporary measure to ensure that patients can access medical care while the association monitors the government’s compliance with its commitments.