Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike after agreement with FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its indefinite nationwide strike after reaching an agreement with the federal government.

NARD had on November 1 declared a “total, comprehensive, and indefinite” strike, with its president, Mohammad Suleiman, citing demands for fair remuneration, payment of salary arrears, improved working conditions, adequate staffing, and the provision of essential medical infrastructure.

The doctors also complained of overwhelming workloads that they said were undermining the quality of healthcare delivered to Nigerians.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, Suleiman announced the suspension of the industrial action.

“The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has resolved to suspend the ongoing total, indefinite and comprehensive strike action,” he wrote.

According to him, the decision followed a series of conciliatory meetings with federal government officials and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlining the status of the association’s 19-point demands.

Suleiman noted that promotion arrears remain one of the unresolved issues, saying the compilation of affected officers has not been completed by chief medical directors and medical directors (CMDs/MDs).

He added that the government has been given four weeks to clear the arrears.

On salary arrears, the NARD president said the payment deadline is also four weeks. He explained that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has issued a clear directive on the specialist allowance, with implementation to be carried out by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

Suleiman also disclosed that a committee has recommended the reabsorption of the “Lokoja 5” into the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, with full implementation expected within two weeks.

He highlighted other elements of the MoU, including ongoing processes for the payment of the 25 and 35 percent allowances as well as the accoutrement allowance.