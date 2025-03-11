Rescued NDDC Staff: Police recover kidnappers’ speed boat, launch manhunt for suspects

BY AHERHOKE OKIOMA

Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command have recovered the speed boats used by the kidnappers of the two staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) rescued last Sunday.

The men of the Operation Puff Adder led by CSP Chris Nwaogbo spent three days in the Forest of the Ogbia Local Government in search of the two abducted top staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The two NDDC staff rescued include Akari Loveday, the Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and his brother, Emmanuel Nathan Ogbuku.

Senior police sources told newsmen that the pressure mounted by the tactical team of the Operation Puff Adder, the Drone team of the State Commissioner of Police and a private drone company, the Ability security services and the men of the Nigerian Navy-NNS Soroh with the coverage of the river with gun boats.

Source close to the rescue team of the Police revealed that the police team and the kidnappers were chasing one another along the creeks and rivers of Ayakoro, where the abduction took place and through the Onuebum-Eboi forest and Otuogidi forests.

“On Saturday, the youths and vigilante groups from Ewoi, Otuogidi assisted with local intelligence. The Paramount Ruler of the Ewoi community prevailed on the youths and vigilante to help the security team to rescue the NDDC staff.”

They were abandoned at the Ayama burial ground after hot exchange of gun fire.

Commenting on the success recorded by the men of the Operation Puff Adder of the State Police Command, the State Commissioner of Police, Alonyenu Francis Idu attributed the success in the police operation to Community intelligence and security drone technology deployment which aided the police operative in the rescue operation.

CP Alonyenu Francis Idu, who was speaking during the “Thank You” call visit on him by Barr. Rex-Ogbuku Jude, a brother to the Managing Director of the NDDC, Hon. Samuel Ogbuku, said the intelligence gathering and drone technology deployed assisted and assured that the Police Command is ready to tackle crime and criminality in the state.

He also commended his officer, CSP Chris Nwaogbo and his men for their gallantry.

Earlier in his speech, Barr. Rex-Ogbuku Jude commended the Commissioner and men of the Bayelsa State Police Command for the quick response and rescue of their kinsmen,” when the victims were rescued, the entire community was thrown into jubilations and your policemen led by Chris Nwaogbo were prayed for by the elders and youths.”