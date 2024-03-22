Reps will ensure Nigerian children gets access to University education – Kalu

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said decision by the parliament to amend access to Higher Education Act 2023, is to grant ultimate opportunity to every Nigerian child to acquire a University education, regardless of economic circumstances of people involved.

Kalu made this known, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Livinus Nwabughiogu in Abuja on Thursday, while delivering a keynote address at an event to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of Madonna University, Elele, River State and the Centenary Celebration of the International Federation of Catholic Universities, themed: ‘Catholic University: An Educational Project to Respond to the Academic, Human, Spiritual, Political, and Social Challenges of our World,’ on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the theme, the Deputy Speaker said that Nigeria cannot ignore the pressing challenges facing young people, particularly, regarding access to quality education.

“In Nigeria, we are acutely aware of the challenges that young people face, regarding access to quality education.

“As a parliament, the National Assembly has recognized, urgency of addressing these challenges and has taken proactive steps to expand access to higher education.

“Initiatives such as establishing Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (Tetfund) for infrastructure development and scholarship provision have been instrumental in improving educational facilities and supporting deserving students.

“Moreover, the ongoing efforts to amend the Access to Higher Education Act 2023 which is currently, going through third reading in the House of Representatives, underscores our commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child, regardless of economic circumstances, has the opportunity to pursue a University education.

“Once amended, access to Higher Education Act will serve as beacon of hope for countless young Nigerians, opening doors to new possibilities and empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully, to our nation’s development.

“By prioritizing inclusivity and equity in higher education, we can unleash the full potential of our youth and cultivate a generation of leaders, equipped to address the multifaceted challenges facing our society.

“Through strategic initiatives such as the provision of loans for indigent students, the Federal Government is working tirelessly to ensure that every Nigerian child has the opportunity to pursue higher education, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“This commitment to inclusive education is further exemplified by substantial allocation of funds to the education sector in the 2024 budget, with N1.54 trillion, dedicated to the Federal Ministry of Education and its agencies.

“This amount is higher than the N1.08 trillion the Education Ministry received in the 2023 budget. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to education is evident in this budgetary allocation, which reflects his administration’s dedicated commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

Kalu also stated that in the age of rapid technological advancement, universities must embrace technology in learning and leverage it to address the nation’s complex challenges.

He enjoined Nigerians to reduce the emphasis on certificates and focus more on the acquisition of skills and knowledge needed to meet the present day harsh realities.

“Education should not be solely about obtaining certificates but should be

focused on equipping individuals with skills and knowledge, needed to address real-world challenges and drive positive change.

“As Government representatives, we must actively engage with Universities to seek solutions to pressing issues, from policy formulations to technological innovations.

“By fostering collaboration between academia, Government, and Industry, we can harness the full potential of our Universities as drivers of progress and prosperity,” Kalu said.