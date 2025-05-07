Reps want FG to protect civilians, military from terrorists attacks

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives wants the Federal Government, FG to strengthen security operations across the country and as well take appropriate measures to protect military personnel and other civilians following renewed attacks by terrorists in the country.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Ahmed Satomi who emphasized the need for government to conduct a thorough review of security measures in military installations to prevent similar incidents.

DuringTuesday’s plenary, the House resolved to investigate the cause of the recent fire incident at Giwa Barracks armoury, while also asking the government to provide support and compensation to the families of soldiers affected by these incidents.

The lawmaker expressed concern about the escalating attacks on military formations in Borno and Yobe states, adding that Boko Haram have escalated their attacks on several military formations within these two months, with several soldiers and civilians killed in the process.

READ ALSO: NSF2025: Gov Diri Receives National Sports Festival Torch of Unity

He said Giwa Barrack was severely attacked by Boko Haram, and the surrounding civilian settlement continues to be at risk concern, saying “the recent surge in Boko Haram attacks on military formations is deeply alarming, and also the bravery and sacrifice of our military personnel are being tested by these relentless assaults.

While contributing to the debate, a lawmaker, Zainab Gimba from Borno state alleged that among members of the Boko Haram groups that invaded military formations in the North East were some white machineries.

She drew the House’ attention to the problem which she noted is likely caused by the exit of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali from from ECOWAS adding that the development is likely to create a border crisis that may be detrimental to the whole nation.

Supporting the claim of Gimba of the presence of foreign machineries among the resulting Boko Haram group, Lawal Shettima Ali from Yobestat drew attention to the high-calibre weapons being used, saying something urgent needs to be done.

The chairman Hous committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, lamented that despite the huge investment by the government in the purchase of military hardware for the security agencies, Boko Haram could invade the barracks and make away with equipment meant for the Army.

He said armoured tanks and other military weapons worth trillions of naira were taken away by enemies of the state and called for decisive action to address the situation.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should hold the heads of security agencies accountable for the taxpayers’ money used to purchase the arms for them, which has been “donated to the enemies of the state”.

Gadgi said such action is unacceptable given the fact that Nigerians are being killed daily across the country, adding that the National Assembly must rise to the occasion and call the security agencies to account for the funds they have been given.

Another lawmaker, Ahmed Jaha Babawo also from Borno state expressed concern over the Boko Haram resurgence, saying they were using weapons such as drones and heavy artillery against the Nigerian military.

“They are more armed than the Nigerian Army and use more sophisticated weapons. Boko Haram is gradually coming back and in a more dangerous way than we had before. We must act now before we get back to the era when we lost about 22 local government areas to them.

“The Nigerian military doesn’t have the personnel and weapons to face these people. We should do a proper oversight of the budget we pass for security and not be complacent.” he said

The Minority Whip of the House, Ali Isa from Gombe stat e said the President should take serious action on the security and welfare of the Nigerian people.