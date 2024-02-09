Reps urge FRSC, Police to clamp down on illegal use of siren nationwide

By Temitope Adebayo

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and Nigerian Police Force to clamp down on those using sirens illegally nationwide.

The House also ordered the law enforcement agencies to enforce the law on indiscriminate use of sirens on Nigerian roads.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Jesse Onuakalusi (LP-Lagos) at plenary.

Onuakalusi, in the motion entitled: ‘Need to Check the Abuse of the Use of Siren on Nigeria’s Roads’, noted that some criminal elements had taken undue advantage to unleash fear and terror on the society with the indiscriminate use of sirens.

“The House is concerned that the abuse of the siren often disrupts the free flow of traffic with devastating effects on the economy due to the loss of man-hours at gridlocks, while the affected communities often suffer disruption to their businesses and exposure to attacks by hoodlums during long hours of gridlocks, as well as the noise pollution occasioned by the indiscriminate use of the siren.

“The House is worried about the disregard for road traffic rules and regulations and its negative impact on the image of the country to prospective investors as Nigeria is portrayed as a lawless country.

“The House observes that criminals always take undue advantage to unleash fear and terror on society, enhanced by this indiscriminate use of the siren.

“The House also observes that the abuse has negatively impacted appropriate security assessment as it is difficult to distinguish between the officials entitled to sirens and imposters,” he noted.

To this end, the House urged FRSC management and the Nigerian Police to enforce the law on the use of sirens on Nigerian roads and clamp down on all those who are not entitled to use sirens for necessary sanctions to serve as deterrents.

The House further mandated the Committees on Federal Road Safety Commission and Police Affairs to ensure compliance.