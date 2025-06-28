Reps to repeal, replace NASC Act, 2014 with NAS Act, 2025.

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives has proposed a legislation to repeal the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC Act of 2014 and replace it with the National Assembly Service Act, 2025.

Speaker of the House of Representatives and sponsor of the Bill, Tajudeen Abbas said the legislative initiative is a proactive response to the developmental needs of the National Assembly, NASS

He spoke Friday, at a public hearing on critical Bills and motions affecting the National Assembly and the Federal Civil Service, organized by the House Committee on Public Service Matters in Abuja

The lawmaker emphasized that the legislature must be supported by an efficient, modern, and professional administrative system pointing out that the existing 2014 Act, while once relevant, may no longer be efficient enough to meet the present day complexities of legislative operations.

According to him, the new Bill provides for a more transparent and accountable structure and introduces clear qualifications for the appointment of Clerks, Directorate Heads, and the Secretary to the Commission

“These reforms aim to professionalize the administrative arm of the National Assembly, ensuring it is equipped to serve legislators more efficiently and to improve the quality of legislative engagement with citizens. It is important to state that parliamentary service is distinct from the mainstream civil service”

Around the world, Abbas noted legislatures operate with specialized administrative systems, tailored to the unique nature of parliamentary work, insisting that Nigeria must move towards a model that recognizes this distinction, especially one that promotes efficiency, competence, and institutional memory in legislative support staff.

Also under consideration was the proposed amendment to the National Assembly Service Pension Board Act No. 62 of 2023

The amendment seeks to reconstitute the membership of the Pension Board, establish a clear and equitable framework for gratuity payments, and create a dedicated fund for the pension scheme

“These reforms are a moral imperative to ensure that those who have served the National Assembly with dedication are treated with fairness and dignity in their retirement years” he said

Abbas said the gathering provided a platform for open dialogue on a wide range of legislative proposals that cut across welfare, institutional efficiency, and public service accountability

The deliberation was not only limited to the bills mentioned, but also three additional important motions that deserve collective attention.

“The first motion under consideration seeks to abrogate the policy of compulsory retirement for Directors who have served eight years in that capacity, regardless of age or remaining years of service. While this policy may have been well-intentioned, it has sparked serious concerns. Many view it as a waste of talent and institutional knowledge, prematurely pushing experienced professionals out of service. This motion urges us to rethink the policy’s implications on leadership continuity and productivity.

“The second motion addresses the stagnation in promotions within the federal civil service. This issue has become a major source of frustration for many civil servants who, despite years of service and consistent performance, find their career growth stalled. This stagnation undermines morale, stifles innovation, and weakens the overall effectiveness of our public service. The motion calls for a comprehensive investigation and recommends structural reforms to restore merit and efficiency in civil service promotion processes.

“The third motion calls for the investigation and prosecution of age falsification in the Nigerian civil service. This is a long-standing challenge that erodes the integrity of the system. Age falsification not only distorts succession planning but also creates unfair advantages and extends unmerited tenure, thereby weakening institutional trust. The motion demands that this malpractice be addressed through a combination of technology driven verification, institutional reform, and legal accountability” he explained

The motions and Bill Abbas noted are connected to real people, real institutions, and real challenges and they require genuine participation.

He said the hearing was an opportunity to engage, interrogate, and collaborate on how best to move the civil and parliamentary services forward.