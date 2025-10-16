Reps to probe oil firms over breach of local content, tax laws in Imo

The House of Representatives has expressed deep concern over alleged violations of local content and tax laws by oil and gas companies operating in Imo State, and has resolved to investigate the matter.

The resolution followed a motion moved during plenary by Hon. Chike Okafor (APC–Imo), who alleged that several oil firms had ignored the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, by failing to comply with legal requirements on host community development, employment of indigenes, and payment of taxes.

Okafor listed the affected companies as Seplat Energy Plc, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd, WalterSmith Petroman Oil Ltd, Chorus Energy Ltd, Associate Oil and Gas Ltd/Dansaki Petroleum Ltd consortium, TotalEnergies/NNPC Joint Venture, and NNPC Limited.

He lamented that these firms had failed to establish operational offices in their host areas, refused to employ qualified indigenes, and denied local contractors opportunities for jobs and services, in violation of Nigerian content laws.

The lawmaker also accused the companies of obstructing officials of the Imo State Internal Revenue Service from conducting lawful tax assessments and collections, thereby depriving the state of much-needed revenue for infrastructure and social services.

Okafor warned that the continued neglect of these obligations had caused frustration and agitation among host communities in Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and other oil-producing areas, posing a potential threat to peace and national stability.

Following deliberations, the House mandated its Committees on Nigerian Content Monitoring, Corporate Social Responsibility, Petroleum Resources (Upstream and Downstream), Finance, and Justice to investigate the allegations and summon the affected oil companies and relevant regulatory agencies.

The lawmakers also urged the companies to comply fully with the provisions of the NOGICD Act and PIA by prioritising the employment of indigenes, engaging local contractors, and establishing Host Community Development Trusts to promote peace and sustainable development in the region.