Reps to probe $460m Abuja CCTV project as insecurity soars

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the non-functional $460 million Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, amid rising insecurity and loss of lives.

The motion, sponsored by Rt. Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah (Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Abia State), decried the worsening insecurity in the nation’s capital despite the huge investment made under the project, which was funded by a Chinese loan.

Ogah noted that the project was initiated by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan to strengthen national security through electronic surveillance. The contract, signed in 2010 with ZTE Communications of China, was financed through a $460 million loan from the China Exim Bank, repayable over 10 years after an initial grace period.

He expressed concern that despite the country’s continued repayment of the loan, the CCTV infrastructure remains non-functional, with crime rates in Abuja soaring daily.

“The current situation where Nigeria is servicing a huge Chinese loan for a project executed by a Chinese contractor, yet yielding no security benefit, is a lose-lose nightmare for the country,” Ogah lamented.

Following deliberations, the House resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the failed CCTV project and determine why such a monumental financial investment has not delivered the expected results.