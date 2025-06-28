Reps to establish vocational and skills training centres across 774 LGA

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives has begun legislative action on a bill seeking to establish federal vocational and skills training centres across the 774 local government areas, LGA in the country.

This is a deliberate measure aimed at tackling youth unemployment and drive national development through alternative education.

The Chairman, House Committee on Alternative Education, Ibrahim Almustapha emphasized the urgent need to empower Nigerian youths through structured vocational and entrepreneurial training.

He spoke at the maiden public hearing on the proposed legislation held Wednesday in Abuja saying the session marked a significant step toward addressing the country’s long-standing gaps in skills acquisition and technical training.

He described the initiative as “a commitment to the future of our nation,” highlighting the global shift toward skill-based economies driven by technology and innovation.

“In a world that is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and changing market demands, it is imperative that we equip our young people with the necessary skills to thrive. The establishment of these centres is not just a policy initiative; it is a national imperative,” he said.

The hearing featured deliberations on nine related bills, including proposals for the creation of: National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education, Kalgo, Kebbi State; National Vocational Training Centre in all 774 LGAs (HB. 736); Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Maiduguri, Borno State; and Federal Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Centre, Mallam Madori, Jigawa State.

Others are Federal Technical and Vocational Training Center, Aba, Abia State; Federal Vocational Training Center, Riyom, Plateau State; Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Bunza, Kebbi State; Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Ntigha, Abia State; and National Vocational and Entrepreneurship Institute, Jos, Plateau State.

According to the Committee, these proposed centres would serve as a vehicle for equipping Nigerians, especially those without formal primary, secondary, or tertiary education, with practical skills to ensure self-reliance and contribute meaningfully to national economic growth.

He he thanked the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas for setting up the committee, describing the move as a forward looking decision aimed at bridging legislative and institutional gaps in non-formal education and training.

“Our Committee is not only focused on making this sector a key alternative source of revenue and economic growth, but also on helping to develop institutions that will impart knowledge and skills to build our nation through progressive legislation,” he said.

He added that the public hearing was crucial in ensuring stakeholder participation in the legislative process.

“This platform gives us the opportunity to tap into the views of stakeholders, experts, and citizens who will ultimately be the beneficiaries of these initiatives,” he said.

The lawmaker acknowledged the contributions of Committee members and expressed gratitude to stakeholders from the public and private sectors, including educators, government officials, civil society actors, and industry leaders who attended the hearing.

“I encourage each of you to share your thoughts candidly. We must work together to ensure that the proposed bills are comprehensive, inclusive, and tailored to meet the diverse needs of our country,” he urged participants.

He underscored the broader objective of the initiative to provide Nigerian youths with real opportunities to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy.

“Let us remember that the future of Nigeria rests in the hands of our youth. It is our responsibility to provide them with the opportunities they deserve. Together, we can build a brighter future through education, skills training, and empowerment,” he said.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Abbas Tajudeen emphasized the House’s resolve towards ensuring empowerment of Nigerian youths through vocational and skills training.

“Again, it is common knowledge that vocational training and entrepreneurial skill acquisition is a foundation and catalyst to the growth of nations like Nigeria as her economy depends on the contributions of this vital sector.

“Nigeria, by any standard, is well endowed with youthful population readily available to acquire vocational training and entrepreneurial skills and use same for self-reliance and nation building.

“The fact that our vocational and entrepreneurial skill acquisition sector has not translated into a desirable outcome has remained a concern.”

The Speaker who was represented by Hon. Alexander Mascot, assured that as legislators charged with law making, oversight as well as representing the sector, the Committee is not only focused on making the sector a key alternative source of revenue and economic growth, but also poised to contribute in the development of centers that will impact skills and knowledge for the nation through progressive legislations.