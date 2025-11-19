Reps threaten bench warrant against BOA MD, ARCN DG

The House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security has threatened to issue a bench warrant against the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Ayo Sontinrin, and the Director-General of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Dr Abubakar Adamu Dabban.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Chike Okafor, issued the warning Tuesday during the resumed investigation into the alleged misuse of N1.2 trillion agricultural intervention funds.

He said the warrant would be issued if the two officials fail to honour the committee’s summons on Wednesday.

Okafor noted that earlier hearings with the CBN and participating financial institutions helped clarify some issues, including the clearance of Sterling Bank after verification.

He said some organisations had cooperated by opening their books, while others, including BOA, ARCN and NALDA, repeatedly ignored invitations or gave unacceptable excuses.

He stressed that the BOA’s claim of having a new MD was not enough reason to shun the hearing, warning that the parliament would deploy its full powers if necessary.

The committee also queried Prospect Microfinance Bank over conflicting figures presented by the bank and the CBN regarding funds disbursed under the Anchor Borrowers Programme.

After the CBN accused the bank of withholding recovered funds for more than three years, the committee directed it to submit all relevant documents on Wednesday.

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) was discharged after its Director General, DG Fatuhu Muhammed confirmed the agency did not participate in the Anchor Borrowers Programme, a position already validated by the CBN.