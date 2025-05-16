Reps task NCAA on aviation disabilities act

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities has charged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to enforce fully the provisions of the Nigerians with Disabilities Act, 2018 in the aviation industry.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Disability Matters, Hon. Dr. Bashiru Dawodu gave the charge during the Committee’s oversight visit to the corporate headquarters of the Authority in Abuja.

The committee has jurisdiction to oversight compliance on discrimination against Persons with disability (PWD) Act 2018 which provides for inclusion in employment, accessibility, rehabilitation, special and protection of PWD’s in programmes, projects and annual budget.

The Committee lauded the NCAA’s determination to comply fully with the provisions of the Act as a responsible organisation.

He said the NCAA, as the aviation regulator has the mandate to regulate the provisions of the Act amongst sister agencies, the airlines and other operators in the industry.

“You are responsible for the enforcement of PWD regulations in the aviation industry”, he said.

Dr. Dawodu lauded the NCAA’s efforts thus far to significantly comply with the provisions of the Act as regards to employment, support to disability causes and accessibility.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Nigeria, Capt. Chris Najomo, represented by the Director, Operations, Licensing and Training (DOLT) Capt. Donald Tonye Spiff said the Authority under his watch is nondiscriminatory and is disability persons friendly.

He explained the NCAA aside employing persons with disability has audited its buildings, making corrective measures where necessary to aid access for the persons with disabilities.

Also commenting at the event, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu reiterated that the Authority is deliberate about inclusiveness on disability matters adding that a risk assessment had been done and the implementation is ongoing.

He said the NCAA, since Capt. Najomo came on board has deliberately taken into account the concerns of persons with disability (PWD) and has variously supported programmes of PWDs based on his people-oriented policies.

At the meeting, different directorates of the Authority took turns to intimate members of the Authority on their compliance levels with the provisions of the Nigerians with the Disabilities Act.