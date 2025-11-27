Reps summon Water Resources Minister, agencies over Dadin-Kowa power concession

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating power sector reforms has summoned the Minister of Water Resources, heads of key agencies and signatories to the 2005 concession for the 40MW Dadin Kowa hydropower project.

The Committee Chairman, Arch. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu issued the summons on Wednesday in Abuja after Mabon Generating Company’s presentation exposed delays, gaps and inconsistencies in the nearly 20-year concession.

Those to appear on 4 December 2025 include the minister, the managing directors of the Upper Benue and Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Authorities, the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission, the ICRC, and all signatories to the concession and its addendum.

Aliyu said prolonged delays, addendums, and bottlenecks raised concerns about due diligence and whether government agencies fulfilled their obligations.

He directed all parties to submit the appraisal report that led to the addendum, along with documents on performance, generation output, and payment issues.

Mabon told lawmakers it has delivered over 700 million kWh to the grid since 2021 and has never received grants or direct federal loans.

The Chief Operations Officer, COO Umar Shehu Hashidu, said the company had provided all required documents and remains committed to working with the committee.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, said the Presidential Metering Initiative aims to eliminate Nigeria’s seven-million-meter deficit.

She said closing the gap could cut ATC&C losses from 45–50% to about 12–15%, helping end estimated billing and expand nationwide smart metering.