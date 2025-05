Reps summon Benue, Zamfara govs, Assembly leaders over anarchy in states

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Governors of Benue and Zamfara states respectively along with the leadership of their Houses of Assembly to appear before them on Thursday, May 8 to explain why their functions should not be taken over by the House of Representatives.

This is sequel to a petition written by a civil rights organisation, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law urging the House to take over the functions of the two Houses of Assembly.

The summons, personally signed by Committee Chairman, Mike Etaba noted that the invited parties are already aware of the facts of the case.

“Ours is to ensure that the rule of Law is upheld at all times. The parties have a wonderful opportunity to state their cases clearly so that Nigerians can know what is going on. Anarchy would never be given any space in our polity ” Etaba maintained.