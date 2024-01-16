Reps seek improved military, diplomatic relations between Nigeria, France

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has called for an improvement in the existing military and diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and France, with a view to enhancing the fight against terrorism, oil theft and legislative diplomacy, through parliamentary friendship groups.

Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Rep Babajimi Benson, stated this when he received a delegation from the French Parliament on behalf of the Speaker Rep Abbas Tajudeen at the National Assembly on Monday.

Two members of the House, Reps Garba Ibrahim and Rufus Ojuawo, joined Benson to receive the French delegation.

Benson raised questions regarding possible ways of collaboration with France in areas of security through the provision of military hardware, defence industrial capacity, fight against oil theft among others.

He said there was the need for France to help Nigeria develop local capacity in terms of security as well as collaborate with Nigeria to address crude oil theft.

He also, sought cooperation of the French government to support the Nigerian military to balance the gender issue in the system.

The lawmaker also urged the French delegation to advocate for the strengthening of diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and France via the legislative arms of both countries using parliamentary friendship groups established by the House.

In their contributions, both Ibrahim and Ojuawo raised concerns on withdrawal of the French troops from Niger Republic following the coup that took place in that country last year.

But responding, leader of the delegation, Thomas Gassilloud, who is also the Chairman, Committee on National Defence and Armed Forces in the French National Assembly, informed his Nigerian counterparts that France withdrew its troops from Niger based on request by the host country, adding that, “we did that to align ourselves with the decision of ECOWAS.”

He further stressed that; “Nigeria has potentials with big role to play at the international stage, hence, the two countries were already collaborating in the area of intelligence sharing, which enabled us to target leaders of terrorist groups.”

Mr. Gassiloud stated that French vessels patrol the international waters up to the coast of Nigeria and in the process have been able to establish partnership with the Nigerian Navy, saying “It’s a good cooperation.”

He said given that Nigeria plays a regional role, France was also trying to support the Nigerian Armed Forces to be able to provide support to their neighbours.

“We also try to work with local companies to support them to develop capacity in different areas. There’s a defence agreement between Nigeria and France. We have ratified it, but we’re waiting for Nigeria to do same.

“With regards to oil theft, it’s a very critical issue. It comes with environmental pollution. It’s true that statistics show that huge quantity is stolen. It’s in the interest of everyone to see that this issue is resolved,” the head of French delegation said.