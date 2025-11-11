Reps push law to digitise governance, boost transparency

Nigeria is set to move from analogue to digital governance as the National Assembly considers the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas said the bill will transform how the government delivers services, making governance smarter, more transparent, and citizen-focused.

Speaking at a joint Senate and House public hearing on ICT and cybersecurity, Abbas described digital transformation as a national necessity for competitiveness, accountability, and security.

Chairman of the House Committee on Digital, ICT, and Cybersecurity, Hon. Adedeji Olajide said the Bill reflects Nigeria’s resolve to build an inclusive and efficient digital system, enriched by expert inputs from stakeholders.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani assured that President Tinubu will sign the Bill once passed, while Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu noted it would be the first comprehensive e-governance law in Africa.