Reps propose green tax on plastic producers

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Preparedness for Single-Use Plastics Ban has proposed a green tax on companies producing polypropylene — a key plastic material — to curb pollution and hold manufacturers accountable for environmental damage.

Committee chairman Hon. Terseer Ugbor (APC–Benue) said the initiative is part of efforts to address Nigeria’s growing plastic waste crisis.

“Polypropylene’s environmental impact is disturbing,” Ugbor said during the committee’s inaugural meeting Tuesday. “It releases toxic chemicals during production, contributes to carbon emissions, and lingers in landfills for centuries.”

Ugbor said the committee will work with the Federal Ministry of Environment and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to design the tax framework and integrate recycling into national waste management.

Nigeria generates about 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, ranking among the world’s top 20 marine polluters. Less than 10 percent of this waste is recycled.

“This isn’t just about taxation,” Ugbor said. “It’s about responsibility, sustainability, and protecting the future of our environment.”