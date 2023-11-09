Reps, Nwachukwu distributes relief materials to Crisis prone communities in Ebonyi

By Chijioke Njoku

The Member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency at the national Assembly, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze, has distributed relief materials to a war prone communities of Ebonyi and Benue states.

Recall that, the people of the two communities, Ebonyi, Benue were engulfed with communal crisis, which rendered thousands of them homeless, while property worth millions of naria destroyed during attacks.

Nwachukwu, who spoke with journalists shortly after the flag off of the relief materials at Ukwagba Ngbo, Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State, said he was prompted to help his constituents, especially the war prone communities, as a way in fulfilling his campaign manifesto, during the last general election.

He however, appreciated the national Emergency management agency (NEMA) for the quick response to meet up the needs of the communities who were displaced during communal crisis.

The lawmaker, Nwachukwu also vowed to move a motion at the floor of the national assembly, to ensure that there is government intervention on palliative, roads, infrastructure, rebuilding the destroyed structures and empowering of rural women.

READ ALSO: PRP calls for end to carnage in Gaza

According to him: “We have been to communities, Umugudu Akpu, Ekwashi and we are here in Ukwagba and this are the Communities that was badly effected on the Border clashes with Benue state and today, we have brought relief materials to assist them to bring dividends of government and governance to our people” he said

Eze further revealed that he had embarked on peace consultation between the people of Ngbo and people of Agila. “The two states; Ebonyi and Benuel has been briefed severally on the outcome of the peace accord and two warring communities has agreed not to raise gun against each other so there is total reconciliation” he stated.

He also urged the Communities who ran away from their homes to return back, knowing fully well that peace has returned, “On the 18th of November, both Communities is going to witness joint communal road work and Agila residents will clear one side of the road from their community down to ancestral home of Ngbo, Ekwashi and the same thing applicable to Ngbo, where they will Clear one side of the road from Oja market the ancestral home of Agila to show that peace has totally returned” he added.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com