Reps, NiDCOM partner to strengthen diaspora governance, launch response app

The House of Representatives and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Monday pledged to deepen collaboration and improve diaspora governance through technology-driven engagement.

At the maiden Nigerian Stakeholders Engagement on Diaspora Governance held in Abuja, House Committee on Diaspora Chairman Hon. Tochukwu Chinedu Okere said the forum seeks to harmonize policies and institutions for better coordination of diaspora issues.

Okere also unveiled the Nigerians in Diaspora Response App, or NiDRes, a platform designed to help Nigerians abroad access consular and welfare support, report emergencies, and connect with verified investment and volunteering opportunities.

He urged participants to propose “practical solutions that would enhance diaspora governance and strengthen ties between Nigeria and its citizens abroad.”

NiDCOM Chairman and CEO Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa outlined the agency’s achievements since its establishment in 2017, including the National Diaspora Policy, Diaspora Data Mapping Portal, Investment Summit, and Diaspora Medical Missions.

She said diaspora remittances remain Nigeria’s largest source of foreign exchange, contributing more than $20 billion annually.

Dabiri-Erewa called for stronger institutional support, including better funding, office space, and legislative backing, to sustain NiDCOM’s work.

She said Nigeria is turning “brain drain” into “brain gain” as millions of Nigerians abroad continue to contribute to national growth.