Reps Move to Probe Tax Deductions, Multiple Bank Charges on Nigerians’ Accounts

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the deduction of taxes and sundry charges from the earnings of civil and public servants, as well as multiple bank charges imposed on customers’ accounts across Nigeria.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas who inaugurated the committee on Thursday in Abuja said the initiative underscores the legislature’s commitment to transparency, fairness and accountability in the nation’s financial system.

He lamented that many Nigerians, particularly public servants, continue to face unfair deductions and excessive banking fees that erode their earnings.

Abbas noted that public confidence in the country’s financial institutions was waning due to such practices, assuring that the House would not stand by while civil servants who serve as the engine of public administration are subjected to unexplained and sometimes unlawful deductions from their salaries.

He charged the committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, engage all relevant stakeholders and make actionable recommendations that would ensure justice and equity.

“Our goal is simple yet profound, to ensure that every deduction, every charge and every levy imposed on Nigerians is lawful, transparent and justifiable,” the Speaker said.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, in his inaugural remarks, said the probe was necessitated by growing public complaints over complex and overlapping deductions that have created confusion and distrust among workers and account holders.

He said the committee would examine the nature, legality and transparency of all taxes, levies and charges affecting Nigerians.

According to Nwogu, the panel will also investigate instances of non-remittance or misapplication of deducted funds and scrutinize the range of bank charges imposed on customers, including the Value Added Tax (VAT) applied on existing fees.

“We are prepared to make far reaching recommendations, not minding whose ox is gored and will not hesitate to deploy the full authority of the Legislature where necessary,” he stated.

He urged committee members and stakeholders to approach the assignment with diligence, courage, and collaboration, stressing that the investigation’s ultimate goal is to restore public confidence in Nigeria’s financial institutions and promote fairness in all transactions.

The chairman commended the Speaker and the House leadership for entrusting the committee with the assignment, assuring Nigerians that the findings and recommendations would lead to meaningful reforms that protect workers’ incomes and strengthen the nation’s financial integrity.