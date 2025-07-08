Reps move to establish agency to manage its infrastructure, property

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives has taken steps to strengthen the National Assembly’s, NASS’ institutional independence through the establishment of a dedicated agency to manage its infrastructure and property

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas who spoke at the public presentation of NASS infrastructure and property agency Bill in Abuja Monday, thanked his co sponsors of the bill and the House Services Committee for organizing the presentation and for their tireless efforts in ensuring the Bill receives the careful attention it deserves.

Abbas said the legislation is both timely and necessary as it addresses the urgent need to protect and sustain the physical integrity of the National Assembly Complex and its associated properties across the country

He pointed out that the Bill does not seek to replace the existing Directorate of Estates and Works, but rather seeks to rightly transfer the responsibilities currently performed by the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA to the National Assembly itself

“This means we are placing control over our premises where it belongs, within the institution that uses and maintains them. The aim is to ensure that maintenance, development and preservation are handled with the priority and professionalism they deserve

“Over the years, we have seen the consequences of disjointed management, including delayed repairs, safety concerns and operational inefficiencies” he said

With a dedicated Agency, the speaker hopes that challenges will be addressed through long-term planning, preventive maintenance schedules and transparent procurement saying the result will be cost savings, better working conditions and an environment that reflects the dignity of legislative work

When on board, the agency will manage every aspect of NASS buildings and precincts, including structural maintenance, mechanical services, liaison offices and the preservation of the architectural heritage

The scope extends to all agencies under the National Assembly such as the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, the National Assembly Service Commission and the Library Trust Fund

This according to Abbas is not an isolated idea as In the United States, the Architect of the Capitol has managed and preserved the Capitol Complex since the eighteenth century. The United Kingdom Parliament has the Parliamentary Estates Agency which performs a similar function

“These examples remind us that a legislature that manages its own facilities stands stronger and more independent” Abbas said

“The new Agency will have a clear governance structure. Its Board will include the presiding officers, committee chairmen, the Clerk to the National Assembly and professionals with relevant expertise. It will submit regular reports to the Senate and House Committees on Services, ensuring transparency and alignment with our strategic objectives

“This framework guarantees that public funds are spent wisely and that there is no room for mismanagement.

More than buildings and infrastructure, this Bill demonstrates our commitment to efficiency, accountability and excellence. It shows Nigerians that we are serious about leading by example and maintaining the highest standards in the running of our own institution” he said

Giving a background on the general principles of the bill, a co sponsor and lawmaker, Daniel Adama Ago pointed out that the present practice, where the properties of the National Assembly and its Agencies are being constructed and maintained by the Federal Capital Development Authority, is a clear contravention of the doctrine of separation of powers

“This arrangement undermines the independence and autonomy of the legislative arm of government. Passage of this Bill becomes pertinent as it will ensure this arrangement corrected” he said.