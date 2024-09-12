Reps move to address non-implementation of directive to remove universities from IPPIS

The House of Representatives has vowed to take necessary steps in order to address the challenge arising from the non-implementation of Presidential directives to remove universities and other tertiary institutions from IPPIS.

Rep. Abubakar Fulata, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on University Education, made this known when the committee met with the conference of Vice Chancellors in Abuja on Wednesday.

Fulata said the committee is determined to tackle any issue that would affect the smooth running of the universities across the country.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu had listened to them and approved the removal of universities and other tertiary institutions from IPPIS.

He said that the President also reconstituted the councils and boards for higher institutions as well as recent approval of 50 per cent subsidy on electricity tariff for hospitals and tertiary institutions.

Fulata said that he was optimistic that the issue of non-implementation of the President’s directive on IPPIS would be addressed.

He noted that it took the vice chancellor of a university to go through about 7 MDAs under IPPIS platform before even a cleaner can be employed.

Prof Lilian Salami, VC, UNIBEN said that in spite of the presidential directive to remove universities and other tertiary institutions from IPPIS, they still rely on the platform for recruitment, salary payments and other things.

NAN reports that on July 12, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) directed that the nation’s university system be expeditiously removed from the IPPIS platform.

The announcement followed the federal government’s prior approval of the initiative.

The new directive reportedly formed part of resolutions reached at the council meeting conducted by President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.