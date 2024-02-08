Reps move for adoption of electronic transmission of poll results

By Tom Okpe

In a significant stride towards modernising the electoral process, the House of Representatives has advanced the Electoral Act 2022 Amendment Bill, incorporating provisions for the electronic transmission of election results, during its second reading.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 and for Related Matters,” the proposed legislation, spearheaded by Representative Francis Waive representing the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu federal constituency of Delta State, was deliberated upon during Wednesday’s plenary session.

The bill aims to revise specific sections of the existing Electoral Act to facilitate the re-registration of voters on the same day as elections, employing electronic means for result transmission, and instituting penalties for baseless election petitions.

During the debate on the bill’s fundamental principles, Rep. Waive highlighted the deficiencies within the current Electoral Act 2022, emphasizing the necessity of amending the law to enable the electronic transmission of election results, thereby enhancing the country’s democratic process. He advocated for a decennial review of the voter register as a foundational step.

The proposed amendments include revising Section 10 to mandate the re-registration of eligible voters every ten years in preparation for subsequent general elections. Additionally, Section 28(1) is slated for modification to synchronise the timing of elections for the President, National Assembly, State Governors, and State House of Assembly on the same day, subject to certain conditions.

Moreover, amendments to Section 47 aim to disqualify voters automatically if the accreditation process specified in subsection (2) fails, ensuring that “no accreditation, no voting” principle is upheld.

The bill also proposes to enhance Section 60(5) by specifying the electronic transmission of results by presiding officers, and to introduce penalties for frivolous petitions in Section 130(2).

The advancement of this bill underscores a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s electoral reform efforts, signifying a move towards a more transparent, efficient, and accountable electoral process.