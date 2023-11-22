Reps member, Nwachukwu stages peace talk, ends 100yrs Ebonyi/ Benue communal crisis

By Chijioke Njoku

Lawmaker representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze, yesterday staged peace talk and ended 100 years communal crisis between the people of Ngbo in Ohaukwu local of Ebonyi State and Agila community in Ado local government area of Benue State.

The peace talk initiative was between the two neighboring community which took place at both ancestral homes of the two warring communities and agreed to cease fire after hundred years (100) of endless communal crisis. The peace initiative movement was conceived by the brain child of the lawmaker immediately he assumed office.

Speaking with journalists, Nwachukwu expressed joy on the kind gesture demonstrated by the two effected communities, noting that he is still very surprised to see the people of Ngbo/Agila community tropping from Agila to Ngbo to buy goods and services without any harassment and interference.

Nwachukwu, however, noted that the next plan of action is to dualize the access road leading to Agila because of its economic importance of the area and further revealed that if the road is accessible, it would generate a lot of revenue to both states and federal government because of the road map linking South and Northern part of the country.

READ ALSO: Housing experts seeks govt attention on local building..

The lawmaker said he would do whatever that is needed to sustain this peace to secure lives and property of his constituents through constant creation of awareness and public elightment especially the youths.

“My colleague in the National Assembly is currently raising a motion in the floor of the house to bring college of Agriculture there which has passed Secord reading.

” Am also sponsoring a bill for the establishment of College of Environmental Sciences and also that of College of Agriculture, we are bringing health institution and all these is an attempt to develop the area not just for us but for the country at large because vehicle passing through Cameroon will through this road.

“The two various governors has been properly briefed and governor of Ebonyi, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru had earlier commended me for initiating this movement that I have taken responsibility of the state government upon yourself and I will give you every needed support to ensure that this peace initiative would be sustained”, he stated .