Reps make U-turn on bill to remove immunity of VP, Govs, Others

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives Thursday, made a detour on a bill for an Act to remove the immunity conferred on the vice president, state governors and their deputies.

The lawmakers had introduced the bill with the aim to tackle corruption, remove impunity and enhance accountability in public office.

But the house however, rescinded the second reading passage so as to subject the certain provisions of the bill to debate

The House also stepped down its decision on a bill to abolish the death penalty.

Besides, fourty two constitutional amendment bills scaled second reading in the House Wednesday, including the one to remove the immunity conferred on the vice president, governors, and their deputies.

Meanwhile, a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of Nigeria’s 1999 constitution to provide for the office of the Prime Minister as head of government and the office of president as head of state and to provide for a framework for the mode of election to the said offices, passed second reading Thursday.

It is among 32 constitution amendment bills that scaled second reading in the House of Representatives on the day.

Also among the bills is a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for specific seats for women in the national assembly and state houses of assembly.

Another is a bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to reduce the lengthy period for determination of pre-election petition matters and provide for the establishment of pre-election tribunals for pre-election matters and regulate the process of suspending a member of the national assembly from legislative duties.