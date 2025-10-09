Reps inaugurate committee on illegal mining, vow to end $9bn loss

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an Ad Hoc Committee on Illegal Mining, pledging to address activities that cost Nigeria an estimated $9 billion annually.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja on Wednesday, Sani Egidi, the committee chairman, thanked Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for the confidence reposed in him, promising that the committee would work diligently and transparently.

Describing illegal mining as a “scourge” undermining national security and destroying the environment, Egidi declared: “This theft of our collective wealth has gone on for too long. We will block revenue leakages, enforce transparency, and ensure that every naira from our natural resources is properly accounted for.”

He noted that illegal mining fuels criminality and causes widespread environmental degradation, including pollution of waterways and displacement of communities.

Egidi pledged close collaboration with ministries, agencies, and communities to restore accountability in the sector.

He also cited renewed efforts to revive Ajaokuta Steel Company, describing it as “a symbol of Nigeria’s industrial potential and economic rebirth.”

“A functional Ajaokuta is not just an economic project, it is a symbol of national rebirth and job creation,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that the committee’s work would be thorough, inclusive, and results-driven to ensure the country’s mineral wealth benefits all citizens.