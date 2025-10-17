Reps hold public hearing on bill to establish oil and gas decommissioning commission

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) on Thursday held a public hearing on the National Commission for Decommissioning of Oil and Gas Installations (NC-DOGI) Bill, 2024 — a proposal aimed at strengthening environmental protection and community welfare in Nigeria’s oil-producing regions.

Declaring the session open, the committee chairman, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (OON), said the bill seeks to create a structured and accountable framework for managing the decommissioning and abandonment of oil and gas facilities nationwide.

“This engagement is not an investigative hearing,” Doguwa clarified. “Our role is to listen objectively, collate all viewpoints, and evaluate them carefully before presenting our recommendations to the House.”

He said the NC-DOGI Bill, backed by the House leadership, addresses concerns about environmental safety, accountability, and the welfare of host communities.

Doguwa explained that while the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) already provides for decommissioning and abandonment under Sections 232 and 233 — assigning responsibilities to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (MDPRA) — the new bill would determine whether those frameworks are sufficient or if a dedicated commission is needed.

“The aim,” he said, “is to ensure that the growth of our oil and gas sector aligns with environmental responsibility and sustainable community development.”

He urged participants to make evidence-based presentations that would help the committee design a balanced and effective legal framework.

Among those in attendance were representatives from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Federal Ministry of Environment, NUPRC, NOSDRA, NESREA, industry operators, and civil society organisations.

Doguwa reaffirmed the House’s commitment to promoting accountability and sustainability in managing Nigeria’s oil and gas installations.