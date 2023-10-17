Reps explains reasons, confirm allocation of official vehicles to lawmakers

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has explained reasons behind its allocation of vehicles to members, saying the issue has understandably, generated significant public interest.

House spokesman and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep Akin Rotimi, making this confirmation in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the House is monitoring a trending topic across multiple traditional and online media, adding, “we believe Nigerians deserve feedback from their elected representatives.”

He said: “While many versions of this story carry varying exaggerations, we can confirm that the National Assembly bureaucracy is in the phased process of procuring and distributing operational vehicles to Representatives, over the coming weeks and months.

“This development is in accordance with extant procurement laws and has been the practice in previous assemblies.

“It is also not peculiar to the Legislature, as unelected Government officials in the Executive arm of Government from Director level and above, in most cases, have official vehicles attached to their offices.

“It is important to make a few clarifications. The vehicles to be allocated to the offices of members are utility operational 2023 model Prado jeeps vehicles, tied to their oversight functions in the discharge of their duties in the standing committees.

“They are not personal vehicles gifted to members.”

He further stressed that for the duration of the 10th Assembly, (2023 – 2027), the vehicles shall remain the property of the National Assembly.

“At the expiration of the tenure of the 10th Assembly in 2027, should the extant assets deboarding policy of Government still be in place, Honourable members may have the option of making payment for the outstanding value of the vehicles to Government coffers before they can permanently, claim ownership, otherwise it remains the property of the National Assembly.

“The public is invited to note that as part of the 10th Assembly’s objective to ensure our integrity and independence, members of the Green Chamber have resolved to maintain a respectable distance from the Executive arm of Government, especially in issues relating to logistical aspects of oversight functions, including reaching difficult terrains in the country.

“No matter how remote the location is, as long as there are Nigerian citizens living there, they deserve highly mobile representatives who can see first-hand, what they are going through, and ensure government interventions, programmes, and policies are carried out effectively.

“This can only be possible with functional and reliable vehicles.”

The House however, reiterated its commitment to reducing the cost of governance in line with present realities adding, “Those willing to research further would find a significant body of work with evidence that the percentage of the component of the Legislature’s budget as part of our national budget has been on a downward trend over the past decade, despite inflation and expanding role and relevance of members in the lives of citizens.

“It currently stands at 0.5% of the Federal budget, as all stakeholders continue to advance the conversation about reducing the cost of governance.

“We encourage looking in the right direction, and not cause disaffection for Honourable members who want to discharge their duties effectively and above board, without being susceptible to inducement when the enablement to function is impaired.

“The vehicles are working tools, and not status symbols; House Members are diligent and patriotic, elected representatives and not entitled.

“The anticipated allocation of vehicles will contribute to improve representation, constituency outreach and oversight functions,” Rotimi added.

