Reps- elect, Agbese unveil plans for his constituents

*Urges them to vote massively for APC in Saturday’s governorship election

By Doosuur Iwambe

The newly elected member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, Chief Phillip Agbese, has unveiled the plan he has for his constituents at the National Assembly.

This is just as the newly elected house of Representatives member urged his constituency to vote massively for the candidate of the APC in the Gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja on Thirsday, Agbese noted that the people of Benue State had suffered deprivation and bad leadership over the years by the PDP led government.

” The people of Benue state have seen the worse of times. Purposeful leadership eluded the state, and the time to change from worse to good is here hence the clarion call to ensure that the APC Gubernatorial candidate is supported to win the elections.”

Benue people can not afford to miss the golden opportunity embedded in the Rev Fr Hycainth Alia/Sam Ode ticket. This ticket is the ticket of hope that will reposition Benue state for greatness. Benue state must be freed from the shackles of poverty and deprivation.”

He added that his constituency would ensure it delivers votes for the APC during the gubernatorial election.

“ The Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state will repeat the feat recorded during the presidential and national assembly elections by voting overwhelmingly for the APC gubernatorial candidate. Benue state is for the APC. Since the centre is APC, we must tap into this golden opportunity to bring meaningful development to the state.”

” The pedigree of the APC Gubernatorial aspirant represents the strength of character, sincerity of heart and purpose, and capacity to deliver on the dividends of democracy to the peaceful and loving people of Benue State. They also have the capacity to complement the APC-led federal government.”

” I urge the people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo to get their voter’s cards ready to vote overwhelmingly on Saturday for the APC in the gubernatorial election. They must not allow anyone to deceive them about the APC as a party and the quality of the governorship and deputy governorship candidates.”

“The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a friend of Benue state. The Benue people must reciprocate this friendship by voting for the APC candidates in the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections. We value friendship in Benue state and are aware of the numerous times the President-Elect has stood by the state in trying times.”

When asked about the chances of the APC in the elections, given that the state is a PDP-controlled state, he stated that the APC has a strong foothold in the state, contrary to what the state government wants the general public to believe.

” The APC family in Benue state is strong and united. Remember that the state governor lost his election to the senate to the APC candidate. The APC won two of the three senate seats in the state. The same was also recorded in the House of Representatives election, where the APC won overwhelmingly. These are extraordinary feats and an indication that the APC is the party to beat in Benue state.”

” The beauty of it all is that the APC has as flag-bearers formidable candidates. These are candidates with the interest of the people at heart and also candidates with proven character, experience, and the passion to lead.”

” I can confidently tell you that the Benue people will vote massively for the APC because we must reclaim our state from the foreigners in power and superintend over what can be described as the worst era in the democratic journey in Benue state.”

He also urged Nigerians to vote for the APC at the gubernatorial elections in the various states of the federation.

” The incoming APC government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will bring renewed hope to the country. The President-Elect will hit the ground running and needs all the support he can get. For us in Benue state, we shall work with him to deliver to Nigerians the best in our quest for sustainable growth and development. I urge our brothers and sisters in other states to do the same.”

