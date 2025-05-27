Reps C’ttee summons FCT Minister of State, Mariya

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory, FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has summoned the Minister of State for FCT, Mariya Bunkure to appear before it on Tuesday

This follows the Minister’s failure to honour an invitation by the committee for the FCT budget session

Chairman of the Committee, Fredrick Agbedi announced the summon Monday in Abuja after only three out of the 14 agencies under her supervision appeared before the committee.

Agbedi who decried the absence of the Minister warned that the parliament would invoke its parliamentary powers against her if she fails to appear on Tuesday.

He recalled that President Tinubu had asked them to expedite action on the budget and expressed worry over the negligence of the Minister to attend an all important budget session.

The Minister was duly invited and notified of the meeting together with the Agencies under her jurisdiction

Agbedi reminded the Minister that the parliament and indeed the committee represent the indigenes and resident of the FCT.

“As a committee, we touch on the fabrics of the people of FCT because we deal directly with the people.

Another lawmaker, Paul Kalejaye from Lagos described the Minister’s absence as an affront on the parliament warning that the House had constitutional powers to ensure compliance with constitutional provisions.