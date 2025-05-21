Reps committee call for independent investigation of JAMB

By Msugh Ityokur

The House of Representatives committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has called for an independent and thorough investigation into the errors that occured during the recently conducted University Tertiary Matriculations Examinations, UTME

“We are all aware of the unfortunate situation that our children faced during the UTME/JAMB exams, a situation that has never occurred before in the history of JAMB.

‘The Committee in the House of Representatives responsible for overseeing examination bodies, including JAMB, expresses its deep sympathy for the candidates affected by the errors experienced during the examination.

Chairman of the committee, Oforji Oboku while addressing newsmen in Abuja Tuesday, also apologized on behalf of the examination body (JAMB) to all Nigerians.

He said the committee recognizes the courage and sincerity of the JAMB

Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for accepting the fault on behalf of his team and apologizing to the parents, candidates, and the nation in general noting However, that the human errors were avoidable because it was out of negligence by JAMB.

The committee also appreciated the eagerness and determination of Nigerian students in pursuing their education to improve the future of the country.

READ ALSO: Enugu Police Uncover Arms, Ammunition In Native Doctor’s Shrine

The lawmaker noted that JAMB has consistently made efforts throughout the examination process, from registration to the release of results. Unfortunately, errors which can arise unexpectedly, occurred this time.

‘I would like to state unequivocally that the members of the National Assembly share these concerns and extend their apologies to the Nigerian public. We also call for an independent and thorough investigation into the matter” he said

He said the committee has been making suggestion for reforms to set a high standard in expertise in collaboration with JAMB across the six geopolitical zones, to monitor this very important examination to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

“The movement toward accountability is not in the future; it is now. The government and the country’s educational system, which is a cornerstone of our future, can not withstand another scandal” Oboku said.