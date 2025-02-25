Reps caucus asks NAFDAC to re open Onitcha market

By Msugh Ityokura

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives Tuesday, asked the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to consider reopening the Onitsha Bridgehead Market in Anambra state

It would be recalled that the agency had sealed over 4,000 shops in Onitsha, 3,027 shops in Lagos and 4,000 shops in Aba since it commenced the ongoing nationwide operations to clampdown on fake and substandard medicines in the country.

Leader of the caucus, Igariwey Enwo who briefed newsmen in Abuja unequivocally condemned the nefarious activities of unscrupulous traders in the market.

The caucus frowned at the activities of the “so-called businessmen and women, who peddle and engage in the business of production and distribution of fake and adulterated medications and drugs which they pass on to unsuspecting public”.

According to him, their activities do not only imperil public health, but have led directly or indirectly to loss of lives.

They are “death merchants and economic saboteurs” since their clandestine activities are not open to government scrutiny and taxation.

The lawmaker commended NAFDAC for their intervention in halting the unconscionable activities of the “merchants of death all over the country.”

Enwo, however, urged the agency not to punish innocent and genuine traders as well as drug/medicine users alongside the alleged criminals.

He explained that the sealing of the entire market has a huge collateral damage on the entire country particularly on medicine users in the South East and South South zones.

“While we are mindful of NAFDAC’s statutory role in curbing and stamping out of fake drugs in the country, we urge them to quickly arrest and prosecute those responsible for the production and distribution of these fake drugs” he said