Reps Allay Fear Of Fuel Pump Price In Increase

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives has allayed fears of a possible increment petroleum pump prices in the country, assuring that government was not contemplating such decision.

Chairman, House Ad Hoc committee investigating the implementation & Remittance of the five percent user charge on petrol and diesel, Francis Waive who disclosed this in Abuja said government is only concerned with implementing the said charge to improve infrastructure.

He spoke while inaugurating two stakeholders’ Committees to address issues surrounding the collection and disbursement of the charges Tuesday in Abuja.

The user charge as contained in the Act establishing the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) stipulated 40 percent of the proceeds will accrue to FERMA and 60 percent to be utilized by the established state roads maintenance agencies.

Waive said the two committees were expected to look into the pre-Tax Act, and the post-Tax Act situations, and address areas of conflicts with the FERMA Act, lamenting the five percent user charge had over the years, “not been operationalised.”

READ ALSO: Lawmaker lauds NSC chairman for dedication to sports development

He gave the two committees terms of reference to Include; specifying modalities, procedures and processes for collection and disbursement, recommending specific modalities for personnel, opening of beneficiary bank account for remittance of collections, identifying and specifying roles to be played by specific relevant MDAs, and identifying gaps and conflicts of policies, and realignment for further legislative actions.

“This is a national assignment, not a personal business. It is for our roads to be good as elsewhere. We can make the difference for our country, so please, take this serious.

“I want to appeal, and trust that you’re going to work diligently without bias, without fear or favour”, Waive said as he pronounced the committees inaugurated.

Membership of the committees were drawn from FERMA, Nigeria Petroleum Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NPMDPRA), Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Others include Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Petroleum refinery owners, and Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN).