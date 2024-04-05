Repositioning PDP: Niger eyes National Chairmanship position

By Saka Bolaji

Stakeholders of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State have began tacit scheme for National Chairmanship of the party with two tendencies emerging in the state.

It has been revealed that Former Governor of the state, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu may be set against Kauran Lapai and former governorship aspirant in the state Alhaji Sidi Abdullahi Bomi Gulu as they both set to contest for the national chairman of PDP in the next convention.

According to sources, supporters of both politicians have started the scheme to get home support ahead of the national convention of the party when the whistle is finally blown even as Alhaji Sidi is set to meet the party executives to make his intention known to party executives ahead of the former Governor.

READ ALSO: Okuama killings: CDS Musa accuses Delta traditional..

Further findings revealed that after receiving the letter of intent of Alhaji Sidi, some party members have started clandestine move across the nation to lobby for the Chairmanship position to be zoned to Niger State.

A top party member observed that “of all the states in the North central, Niger State is the only state that has not produced the National chairman of the Party, we want to capitalize on the vibrancy and the urbane image of Alhaji Sidi to get it for the State”

A Source close to former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu hinted that the former Governor may capitalize on his political history with the party’s presidential candidate in the last election Atiku Abubakar to give a show but some of the party’s stakeholders who spoke on the condition of anonymity expressed the concern about the latest romance with the ruling APC in the state .

A chieftain of the party said, ” the way the former governor frolick with the ruling APC is suspicious and some of us his supporters in the PDP are often asked whether he is still in PDP”.

A stakeholder of the party from Niger south Hon Abdullahi Shehu Confirmed to Journalists that the Kauran Lapai has already written to the party in the state about his ambition to contest for National Chairman of the party and will soon meet all stakeholders for consultations, saying for now is only Alhaji Sidi that has told the party in the state.