REPORT: Hackers breach phones of Dangote, Otedola, demand ransom

Hackers have compromised the mobile phones of Aliko Dangote, chief executive officer of the Dangote Group, and Femi Otedola, chairman of First HoldCo Plc.

TheCable, which reported the breach, cited sources close to both businessmen who confirmed that their devices were infiltrated over the past week. While Otedola’s phone was hacked once, the mobile device of Africa’s richest man was reportedly breached twice in two days.

It remains unclear whether the two men have regained full access to their phones, but TheCable understands that the attackers have made financial demands.

“The hackers are asking for money from both men,” an insider told TheCable.

Dangote and Otedola share a longstanding friendship and frequently refer to each other as “brothers”.

Otedola was present recently when Dangote announced plans to expand his refinery’s capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million.

Describing Dangote as “Africa’s pride”, Otedola had praised his friend’s long-term vision and influence.

“Aliko’s relentless commitment to investing in Nigeria and Africa will outlive him as these are legacy investments that will define generations,” he had said.

“Soon, Nigerians will own part of this refinery, a powerful reminder that this vision is not just for Dangote, but for all Nigerians and Africans.”

Otedola, author of the best-selling book Making It Big, recently increased his stake in First HoldCo Plc through the acquisition of 64.87 million shares valued at N2.01 billion.