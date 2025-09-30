Report: African airlines lead global air cargo growth in August

African airlines recorded the strongest air cargo demand growth worldwide in August 2025, according to new data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Naira Metrics report.

The region posted an 11% year-on-year increase in demand, the highest among all regions, while capacity also rose by 12.3% over the same period.

Globally, air cargo demand grew 4.1% compared to August 2024, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year expansion. International operations rose 5.1%, while global capacity increased 3.7% (+5.5% for international).

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, linked the performance to a shift from sea freight to air freight for high-value goods. “Shippers seek to mitigate tariff risks,” he explained, noting that growth was especially strong on the Europe–Asia, Within Asia, Africa–Asia, and Middle East–Asia trade lanes. However, demand slowed on North America-related routes.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific airlines saw demand grow 9.8% in August with capacity up 6.9%. Europe posted 3.2% growth, while Middle Eastern carriers gained 2.7%. Latin America recorded 2.1% growth, but North America contracted by 2.1%, the weakest result globally.