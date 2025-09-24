Report: Abuja Airport handled 5.48m passengers in 2024

Passenger traffic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, stood at 5.48 million in 2024.

This is according to data obtained from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by Nairametrics.

The figures show that the airport recorded 77,909 aircraft movements during the year.

On a daily average, Abuja handled 15,026 passengers — 12,155 on domestic flights and 2,871 on international routes. Aircraft movements averaged 213 per day, comprising 194 domestic and 19 international flights.

Cargo traffic at the airport totalled 9.13 million kilograms in 2024, underscoring its role as a hub for both passengers and logistics serving the capital city.

Port Harcourt Airport

Port Harcourt International Airport processed 1.19 million passengers last year. Of this number, 1.08 million were domestic travellers, while 111,846 were on international flights.

Aircraft traffic stood at 15,667 movements — 14,029 domestic and 1,638 international. Cargo throughput reached 4.05 million kilograms, reflecting the airport’s growing relevance in connecting the South-South region to local and global markets, particularly the oil and gas sector in Rivers State.

Lagos Airport remains busiest

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, maintained its position as Nigeria’s busiest gateway in 2024.

The airport handled 4.3 million international passengers, up 6.5 percent from 2023, though domestic passenger traffic fell by 6.46 percent to 12.5 million. Overall, Lagos processed 16.8 million passengers, nearly half of total passenger traffic across the country’s major airports.

Cargo volumes at MMIA grew 11.31 percent to 150 million kilograms. International aircraft movements rose 7.69 percent to 40,250, while domestic aircraft movements dropped 6.81 percent to 125,000.

Despite its size, revenue at Lagos Airport remained heavily reliant on aeronautic sources, which accounted for about 92 percent of earnings.

Non-aeronautic streams — such as retail, hospitality, and concessions — contributed just 8 percent, in contrast with global standards where commercial revenues make up a larger share.

Data on passenger and aircraft movements for Kano and Enugu international airports was not available at the time of reporting.