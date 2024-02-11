Rep Soro donates over 2000 bags of fertilizer, 300 spraying machines to constituents

By Samuel Luka

The House of Representative member for Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency in Bauchi State, Honourable Mansur Manu Soro has flagged off the distribution of 2,565 bags of 50kg fertilizer and 300 spraying machines to dry season farmers in his constituency free of charge.

The lawmaker who stated this in a press statement he made available to newsmen yesterday, explained that the flagg-off ceremony took place when he visited Bula irrigation farming fields in Gabarin, Darazo LGA together with the Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Ministry of Agriculture and LG party chairman.

“I used the opportunity to fully interact with the farmers in order to identify challenges they are facing and inspected some of their products ready for evacuation to market”, he said.

Hon Soro further said as part his response to part of the farmers challenges, he also provided 8 brand new pumping machines valued at about N1 million to address the major difficulty confronting them while drawing water using crude method of calabash and rope.

According to him, since coming on board as representative in 2019, he has continued to facilitate to rainy season farmers, an average of 2,000 bags of free fertilizer annually.

“For the first time, yesterday we had taken a deliberate steps to empower dry season farmers with free inputs”, the rep member said.

Hon Soro called on the beneficiaries to make judicious utilization of the inputs to increase food output in the constituency and Bauchi State as a whole.

He pledged to remain irrevocably committed to sustaining multi-sectoral interventions in agriculture, education and health sectors of the economy for the betterment of his Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency.