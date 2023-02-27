Rep Kalu wins Bende Federal Constituency

The All Representatives Congress (APC) Candidate for House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has won the polls for Bende Federal Constituency to guarantee his reelection.

The incumbent representative flawlessly defeated his opponents at the Polls including the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and Labour Party, (LP) candidates.

The returning officer, Adindu Chidinma announced the results as follows; APC – 10,020; LP – 6818; PDP – 3930;

ADC – 90; APGA – 301; APN – 184; APP – 72; NNPP – 60; SDP – 17 and YPP – 105.

Reported Accredited Voters is 22,308

Kalu while speaking with newsmen said: “This is a moment of happiness, this victory is sweet because it came with a lot of hard work and confrontation between those outside and some forces within the party.

“But in all of this, God has seen the sincerity of our hearts to serve the people of Bende with transparency, honesty, in the spirit of accountability and his name has been glorified.

READ ALSO: General elections: Intimidation, violence characteris

“I thank everyone who played one role or the other in making this come to pass; my team of staff, campaign council, my party APC, my fathers in politics, friends and well-wishers. May God grant you all the desires of your hearts.

“To my dear Bende Constituents, this promises to be another tenure of hard work, dedication and people centered.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...